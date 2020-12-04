WWE 205 Live preview: Singles match and tag match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.
-Curt Stallion vs. Ariya Daivari.
-“Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Shamir Singh and Sunil Singh.
Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V is back on 205 Live coverage, and his review will be available later tonight or on Saturday morning along with his audio review for Dot Net Members.
