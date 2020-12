CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Otis

-King Corbin vs. Murphy.

Powell's POV: Smackdown be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.