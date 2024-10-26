AEW Collision results (10/26): Murphy’s review of Ricochet vs. Lio Rush, FTR vs. Rush and Dralistico, Jay White vs. Shane Taylor, Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 67)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Aired live October 26, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] Collision opened with a video recapping the show-closing angle on Dynamite involving the Blackpool Combat Club, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness checked in on commentary as Schiavone noted that Orange Cassidy would offer remarks on Dynamite and Mc plugged his upcoming sit down interview with Wheeler Yuta. We went to the ring for the opening match….

1. Jay White (w/Juice Robinson) vs. Shane Taylor (w/Lee Moriarty). The match started with some basic chain wrestling with White targeting Taylor’s leg. Taylor gained the advantage when Moriarty distracted White. Robinson jumped on the apron which drew the attention of the referee. This allowed Moriarty to trip up White. Taylor was on offense as the show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Coming out of the break, White made a comeback, once again targeting Taylor’s legs. The two exchanged offense and near falls. Down the stretch, Moriarty attempted to interfere and was taken out by Robinson. White blocked a package piledriver and hit the Bladerunner for the pinfall.

Jay White defeated Shane Taylor in about 9:36.

After the match, White took the mic and said Taylor hits harder than he does. He then said Hangman Adam Page hits harder than he does but White still has the better record at 5-0. He acknowledged that Page would like to hang him over the top rope by his belt and offered Page a shot at redemption by challenging him to a match at Full Gear.

Don’s Take: A solid opener. I always enjoy when wrestlers employ the old school tactic of working on a body part, especially in the case of the big men. And it looks like they’re running back Page and White which is fine for what it is.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Ricochet and asked him about the card MVP gave him. Ricochet said they had a history but he was looking to do things on his own. Lio Rush entered the frame and told Ricochet not to overlook him tonight because if Rush beats him, Ricochet would move to the back of the line for an AEW International Title match… [C]

Lexy Nair was backstage with the newly bald Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher said he was here to watch Ricochet for Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis. He once again called out Will Ospreay to meet him on Dynamite. He said if Ospreay showed up, we won’t see him again for a long time but if he doesn’t, it will be proof that Ospreay is a coward. Fletcher said he’d like to face someone new and upcoming on next week’s Collision so that he can prove that he’s no longer the future, but the “now.”

2. Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade. This match was more competitive than it needed to be with Renegade executing a good amount of offense. Ford blocked a pump handle slam and trapped Renegade in the Muta Lock for the submission.

Penelope Ford defeated Robyn Renegade in about 6:11.

After the match, Jamie Hayter appeared on the big screen and talked about her match with Ford on the November 6 edition of Dynamite…

Don’s Take: Ford looked a little robotic in her return and as I said, this was way too competitive. It didn’t increase my anticipation to see the showdown with Hayter.

Lexy Nair was backstage with FTR and the Outrunners who cut promos leading up to their respective matches with Rush/Dralistico and MxM Collection later tonight. FTR said that tonight began The Outrunners journey to the AEW Tag Team Titles. The Outrunners made their way to the ring right from the interview set…