Defy Wrestling “Streets of Rage” results (4/13): Vetter’s review of Sinner & Saint vs. Susumu Yokosuka and KZY for the Defy Tag Titles, Gabe Kidd vs. Cavin Tankman, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events and television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Defy Wrestling “Streets of Rage”

April 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington at Washington Hall

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

They always pack this building with maybe 500 people. Rich Bocchini and Ethan HD provided commentary. I’ll note there was a Prestige Wrestling show in Portland, Ore., on Saturday and a lot of wrestlers competed on both shows.

1. Ishin and Ho Ho Lun vs. “C4” Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun vs. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl. Ishin and Lun were opponents in a four-way a day ago in Prestige Wrestling. Rosas and Lun opened. Gibson bodyslammed Chhun and kept him grounded, and the crowd chanted profanities at Midnight Heat. Lun hit a double dropkick on MH at 5:00, but Gibson hit a backbreaker over his knee, and the Heat worked over Lun. Rosas and Ishin hit a series of shoulder tackles at 8:00 with neither man going down. C4 hit a team powerbomb on Ishin. Lun got a rollup out of nowhere to pin Pearl. Solid opener.

Ishin and Ho Ho Lun defeated “C4” Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun and Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl at 10:23.

* Pearl got on the mic and threw a temper tantrum, saying it took four guys to beat them, and they would have won a regular tag match. He vowed they will not lose to the Rock N Roll Express at the Las Vegas show later this week!

2. El Phantasmo vs. Mance Warner. Mance jawed at the fans on his way to the ring. They brawled to open and ELP hit a plancha to the floor at 2:00, and they brawled at ringside and around the room. They teased pushing each other’s fingers into a giant, industrial fan in a corner. (I don’t think a finger would fit in the grates, but it was a nice visual.) Mance bit his forehead and was booed. ELP hit a moonsault off a nearby stage onto Mance on the floor at 6:30. They got back in the ring, where ELP hit a brainbuster. Mance hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 8:30.

Mance hit a piledriver for a nearfall. The ref got bumped, and Mance immediately hit a punt kick low blow and was LOUDLY booed. Mance slid several chairs and a door into the ring. However, ELP hit a low blow punch, then a Burning Hammer through the door bridge for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Mance hit a backbody drop onto some open chairs. They got up and traded slaps. Mance pushed the ref and they kept brawling, and the ref gave up and disqualified both men. They were separated by security and the crowd chanted “let them fight!” then “bullshit!” when it was clear it was over.

Mance Warner vs. El Phantasmo ended in a double disqualification at 14:34.

* Mance chokeslammed a security guard through a door in the corner. Rich said it was “a direct message to Kenta,” who he’s facing later this week.

3. Miles DeVille vs. Randy Myers. This feud started at their show last month when DeVille attacked him while Myers was seemingly about to give a retirement speech. DeVille attacked Myers as Randy approached the ring and they immediately brawled on the floor; I started my stopwatch at first contact. Myers hit a bodyslam onto the floor, then tossed Miles into the ring and we got a bell to officially begin at 1:18. Myers kicked DeVille, and Miles got tied upside down in the ropes and eventually fell to the floor. Myers dove onto him at 4:00.

Back in the ring, Deville took control and hit a stiff kick to the spine. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Miles hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:00. Myers kissed him on the mouth and hit a version of Go To Sleep, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Deville hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall. DeVille argued with the ref, and it allowed Myers to get a rollup for the pin. This crowd loves Randy!

Randy Myers defeated Miles DeVille at 13:37/official time of 12:19.

* Defy returns here on May 16 featuring the return of Minoru Suzuki!

4. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher. This is Sabre’s third match of the weekend after facing David Finlay on Friday and Matt Brannigan on Saturday. Standing switches to open and Thatcher immediately went for the left leg but Sabre escaped. Thatcher is taller, but not as much as I expected. Sabre grapevined a leg, so Thatcher grabbed the ropes at 3:30. Thatcher twisted the left wrist and fingers and got a “you sick f—!” chant, then he stomped on Zack’s elbow. So, Sabre did the same thing — twisted the wrist and fingers, and stomped on the elbow at 8:00. They traded European Uppercuts.

Sabre tied him in an Octopus and they fell to the mat, but Thatcher reached the ropes. They traded more European Uppercuts, and Sabre hit a Pele Kick to the shoulder. Thatcher went for a Fujiwara Armbar on the mat at 10:00, but Sabre got a foot on the ropes. They got up and hit more European Uppercuts but Thatcher was in pain as he hit them. Sabre hit a running Penalty Kick. Sabre locked in a crossarm breaker, and Thatcher tapped out! Rich noted it came “in the blink of an eye!” I also didn’t see they were about to wrap up.

Zack Sabre defeated Timothy Thatcher at 13:04.

5. Amira vs. Vert Vixen vs. Nicole Matthews in a three-way. They traded quick offense in the ring, and they brawled to the floor at 2:00. Nicole whipped Vert into chairs in front of the stage and chopped her. In the ring, Nicole tied up Amira’s legs and hit a suplex on Vert. Nicole tied Amira in a surfboard, and Vert kicked Amira in her unprotected chest at 5:00! Nice spot. Amira hit a Frankensteiner on Matthews, then a top-rope somersault flip to the floor on both opponents at 7:30. In the ring, she got a nearfall on Vert. Vert and Matthews took turns kicking Amira’s chest as Amira was tied in the ropes. Vert hit a rolling stunner. Amira hit a Samoan Drop.

Vert hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Amira for a nearfall at 10:00. Matthews hit a swinging neckbreaker on Vert for a believable nearfall. While Amira is the shortest woman here, Ethan noted she is the strongest. Matthews hit a Spider German Suplex on Amira, but Vert kicked Nicole in the chest, then hit a brainbuster on Amira for a believable nearfall at 12:00; I thought that was it. Vert and Matthews traded pump kicks to the chest. Amira hit the World’s Strongest Slam and pinned Matthews! That was really good. Bocchini called it a “gigantic win” for Amira.

Amira defeated Nicole Matthews and Vert Vixen at 12:32.

6. Cavin Tankman vs. Gabe Kidd. Tankman wrestled Koda Hernandez on Friday and Tomohiro Ishii on Saturday; Kidd wrestled Ishii on Friday. They jawed at each other early on. Kidd hit some shoulder blocks that barely budged Tankman, then he knocked Calvin down with a Rebound Lariat at 3:00. He dove from the apron to the floor onto Calvin. They traded chops at ringside. Calvin put Kidd in the lap of women at ringside and chopped him; they clearly weren’t expecting to be ‘part of the show.’ Humorous reactions from them. They got in the ring, where Tankman hit a big Pounce at 7:00 that popped the crowd.

They traded more chops; Kidd just never stops barking and growling profanities. Kidd dropped him with a shoulder tackle and was fired up. He hit a senton for a nearfall at 9:00, then a second-rope twisting clothesline for a nearfall. Calvin fired back with some chops until Gabe collapsed. Kidd got up and they traded chop after chop after chop. Tankman nailed his pop-up spinning back fist at 12:30 and a standing powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Kidd hit a clothesline for a nearfall, then a BIG suplex for a nearfall at 14:00, and Kidd was fired up. Kidd hit a piledriver for the pin! That was really good.

Gabe Kidd defeated Calvin Tankman at 14:56.

* Kidd got on the mic and said he wants to fight Tankman in Japan.

7. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams (w/Evan Rivers) vs. Susumu Yokosuka and KZY for the Defy Tag Team Titles. Wiliams and Yokosuka opened. I noted a day ago that Yokosuka wears denim shorts and gives off a similar vibe to NJPW’s Yoh right now. He stomped on Williams’ hand a couple of times. Judas and KZY got in at 2:00 and they locked up; KZY has blondish hair. KZY hit a running Blockbuster. The heels worked over KZY in their corner. Yokosuka twisted Judas’ foot in the ropes. The heels continued to work over KZY and kept him in their corner. Susumi finaly got a hot tag at 11:00 and hit some clotheslines.

Yokosuka hit an Exploder Suplex on Icarus for a nearfall. KZY hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall, but he missed a frogsplash. Williams hit a handspring-back-clothesline for a nearfall at 15:00. Yokosuka slammed Icarus to the mat. Williams hit a discus forearm on Yokosuka and they were all down, and the crowd chanted “Defy!” Rivers hopped on the ring apron and distracted KZY. Williams hit a dropkick into the corner. Williams hit a dive to the floor on Yokosuka. In the ring, KZY applied a submission hold on Icarus; Rivers distracted the ref, so the ref didn’t see Icarus tapping out! Icarus hit a low blow on KZY. Williams hit his Angel’s Wings faceplant for the pin on KZY. Good match.

“Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams defeated KZY and Susumu Yokosuka to retain the Defy Tag Team Titles at 19:31.

Final Thoughts: A good show with several top-notch matches. I’ll go with Kidd-Tankman for best match, the women’s three-way for second and the mat-based Sabre-Thatcher for third. The main event was good and earns honorable mention. I wouldn’t argue with anyone who has those four matches in a different order. The first three matches were fine but nothing really stood out, either. I haven’t seen much of Miles DeVile but he had a good showing here against popular veteran Myers.