WWE President Nick Khan re-signs through 2030

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nick Khan’s run as WWE President will continue. TKO’s SEC filings revealed that Khan signed a new deal with the company on Monday, May 4, 2026. The new agreement runs through 2030. The filing states that either side can terminate the deal at any time, but Khan is required to give at least 60 days’ written notice if he opts to leave.

Powell’s POV: Khan may not be the most popular person with some fans, but he’s highly regarded within business circles. It’s no surprise that TKO wanted to keep him in his current position. Recent TKO filings revealed that Khan made $24.3 million in 2025.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)