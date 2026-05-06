What's happening...

AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The annual Memorial Day weekend event

May 6, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, May 24, in Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a New York Street Fight “I Quit” match for the AEW Tag Team Titles (Copeland and Cage can’t team together again if they lose)

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Hopefully, they will start to fill out the card starting tonight on Dynamite/Collision, as the show is less than three weeks away. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Dynasty. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.