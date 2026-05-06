AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The annual Memorial Day weekend event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, May 24, in Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a New York Street Fight “I Quit” match for the AEW Tag Team Titles (Copeland and Cage can’t team together again if they lose)

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Hopefully, they will start to fill out the card starting tonight on Dynamite/Collision, as the show is less than three weeks away. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Dynasty. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).