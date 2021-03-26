AEW wrestler John Silver provides an injury update

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler John Silver announced that he will miss between four and six weeks with a shoulder injury. Silver was injured during his TNT Title match with Darby Allin that closed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: NXT wrestler Danny Burch was announced as being sidelined up to six months with a separated shoulder, so four to six weeks for Silver isn’t so bad in comparison. Here’s wishing both men the best in their recovery.