AEW Collision lineup: Title match set for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Athena vs. Alex Windsor for the ROH Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).