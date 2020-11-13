WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Eddie Guerrero, Sara Amato, Sunil Singh, Rufus Jones

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show features the continuation of the build to next weekend’s Survivor Series. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is an NXT tour that starts December 17 in Atlanta, Georgia. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then. In fact, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would be allowed to venture overseas due to travel restrictions.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed outside of Jacksonville, Florida is December 2 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next date is on Sunday in Aichi with the beginning of the World Tag League tournament.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any live events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website.

-MLW taped television recently and will be returning with new television shows on November 18.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates for their standalone events as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi is 44.

-WWE Performance Center trainer Sara Amato is 40. She wrestled as Sara Del Rey.

-Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra) is 36.

-Eddie Guerrero died of heart failure on November 13, 2005 at age 38.

-Rufus R. Jones (Carey Lloyd) died of a heart attack on November 13, 1993 at age 60.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...