ROH announces plans for upcoming television shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Ring of Honor Wrestling television series will spotlight one wrestler or a tag team. Kevin Eck reported the news in his Eck’s Files blog at the ROH website. “Beginning with this weekend’s episode of ‘Ring of Honor Wrestling,’ the weekly television program will spotlight a specific wrestler or tag team,” Eck writes. “First up, it’s time to man up, as Jay and Mark Briscoe are the featured stars.” Read more at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Eck also added that upcoming episodes will feature Jay Lethal, PCO, Matt Taven, and Flip Gordon. I assumed ROH would be running more matches from their last weekend of live events, but everyone is doing what they can during these strange times. Eck’s blog also features notes on ROH’s YouTube content, Ian Riccaboni talking toys with talent, and more.



