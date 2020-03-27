Brodie Lee is free to work for NJPW despite being under AEW contract, discusses his departure from WWE

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brodie Lee appeared on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast and stated that his AEW contract allows him to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling and a limited number of independent dates. “That was kind of a big deal to me too, is like I want that freedom to just do everything,” Lee said. “I would love to go to New Japan. I’ve watched it my entire life pretty much from when I was just coming up, those older matches. And then once it blew up it was like, okay, that’s the place to be. And who knows in six months if my itch will be scratched and I’m like, ‘I don’t need it,’ but I think there are some very intriguing matches there… I just want to wrestle around the world again and do it on my own terms.” Listen to the full podcast here.

Powell’s POV: AEW has been good about letting their performers work limited dates in NJPW despite the fact that there’s not an official working relationship between the two companies. I highly recommend Chris Jericho’s interview with Lee, who goes into detail about his decision to leave WWE despite a big money offer to stay. Lee was open about his frustrations and even said he honestly believes he has PTSD “from almost being beaten down by this system in WWE” and yet also noted that he didn’t want to speak ill of the company because they gave him more than he could ever dream of. Jericho also noted that he came up with the idea to do the double debut of Lee and Matt Hardy on the same night because so many fans assumed that Hardy was the Exalted One.



