NXT 2.0 TV preview: No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament continues

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Solo Sikoa vs. Boa in a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo for a shot at the NXT North American Championship.

-“Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolan, and Jacy Jayne vs. Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell, and Persia Pirotta.

-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. “Jacket Time” Kushida and Ikemen Jiro in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match.

-“The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match.

-Ollie Jayy musical performance.

Powell's POV: The Creed Brothers and the team of Enofe and Blade advanced to the semifinals of the men's tournament on Tuesday. The Creeds will face the winners of the GYV vs. Chase and Hayward match, and Enofe and Blade will meet the winners of MSK vs. Jacket Time in the semifinals.