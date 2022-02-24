Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Shinsuke Nakamura, Corey Graves, Bas Rutten, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show will open with Impact World Champion Moose. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Today’s show includes “Moustache Mountain” Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter for the NXT UK Tag Titles. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursday afternoons or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams today on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger. My review will either be available later today or on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 40 percent of our post show poll voters. C and D tied for second with 18 percent each. I gave the show a B- grade for the final push for Elimination Chamber.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 43 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 19 percent. C finished a close third with 18 percent. I gave the show a B- grade and felt it was a solid show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bas Rutten is 57.

-Former WrestleMania celebrity Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 45.

-Shinsuke Nakamura is 42.

-Corey Graves (Matthew Polinsky) is 38.