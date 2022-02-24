What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s TNT show

February 24, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo for the TNT Championship.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier.

-Serena Deeb’s five-minute rookie challenge.

-The Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa contract signing for the AEW Women’s Championship match at AEW Revolution.

Powell’s POV: Rampage as taped on Wednesday in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Webster Bank Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members hear his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.

