AEW Rampage lineup: Mike Tyson returning for Friday’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Mike Tyson to appear

-AEW All-Atlantic Champion chooses his dream opponent

Powell’s POV: Tyson will sit on commentary. The winner of Wednesday’s Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix match will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on Friday against an opponent of his choosing. Rampage will be live from Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).