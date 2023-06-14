Jimmy Jacobs reportedly working as an agent for AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jimmy Jacobs has started work for AEW as a producer. Jacobs had been working on the Impact Wrestling creative team. He previously worked on the WWE creative team. The story was broken by Fightful.com and additional details were added by F4Wonline.com.

Powell’s POV: I’ve been high on Impact Wrestling’s creative work since Scott D’Amore and his team took over. While it’s unclear what Jacobs’ duties in AEW will be or what he was responsible for in Impact, hopefully he can help contribute to the AEW creative process (as long as it’s nothing like the Undead Realm!).