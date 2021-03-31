Impact Wrestling TV preview: Main event set for Thursday’s show, second match teased, Impact In 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for the Thursday, April 8 television show.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards.

Powell’s POV: Sami Callihan said he was going to ask Scott D’Amore for a tag match against Acey Romero and Larry D with the right to choose his partner. Callihan offered the spot to Trey Miguel, but the match has not been officially listed. Impact Wrestling moves to Thursdays beginning with next week’s April 8 edition on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of Trey Miguel. Thursday afternoon’s flashback pay-per-view will be the Turning Point event from 2012 featuring Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Aries in a ladder match for the TNA Title and will air on AXS beginning at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will be available on Fridays starting next week.