MLW’s official Never Say Never preview for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote tonight’s Never Say Never themed edition of the MLW Fusion television show.

MLW presents Never Say Never TONIGHT at 7pm ET featuring a World Heavyweight Championship bout on Youtube and other platforms. (Learn more about where to watch.)

World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman (challenger)

Myron Reed vs. Daivari

Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

The rampaging rookie Calvin Tankman challenges the 2-year reign of World Heavyweight Champion Jacob at Never Say Never, presented by newlawoffice.com.

Watch Never Say Never for FREE at: https://youtu.be/ rCIR2ULNPX8.

Since his debut Calvin Tankman has crushed the competition en route to an impressive undefeated streak in the league. Now, the ground will shake as Tankman looks to make history and topple CONTRA’s kingpin Jacob Fatu.

What happens when the unstoppable momentum of “The Heavyweight Hustle” meets the unmatched force of the “Samoan Smashing Machine”, with the World Heavyweight title on the line? Tune in and find out!

The war between CONTRA and Injustice reaches its final battle as “The Young GOAT” Myron Reed steps into the ring with CONTRA’s Iranian super soldier Daivari.

Daivari staked his claim as a dangerous force in the Middleweight division when he blindsided Reed at Kings Of Colosseum. Now, revenge lingers in the air as Reed finally gets his chance to step up and face off with CONTRA’s top ranked Middleweight.

The National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone has requested interview time ahead of his gigantic title fight against Azteca Underground’s monster Mil Muertes!

Jordan Oliver gets one more shot at CONTRA’s elite ring general Simon Gotch and it is a GRUDGE MATCH! Can Injustice’s young heavyweight make the most of this opportunity at redemption and walk back the challenge from CONTRA’s devious grappler?

Former “Dynastic Bros” turned rivals Richard Holliday and Gino Medina go head-to-head in an exclusive interview with Alicia Atout!

Join Ray Flores, fight analyst St. Laurent and backstage correspondent Alicia Atout for a night of top ranked fights headlined by top ranked, undefeated Calvin Tankman challenging Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. MLW airs on Fubo Sports Network and the Roku Channel on Friday nights 7pm / 10pm ET. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.