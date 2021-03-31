Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice lineup: Two Knockouts matches set for the WrestleMania weekend show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for the Hardcore Justice event that will stream Saturday, April 10 on Impact Plus.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz in a Knockouts Title vs. career match.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards in a Weapons Match for a future Knockouts Title shot.

Powell’s POV: Jazz must retire if she fails to capture the Knockouts Championship. The event will stream on Impact Plus on April 10 at 2CT/3ET. The earlier start time is due to WrestleMania night one taking place the same day.