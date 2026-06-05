AEW Dynamite rating: How did Dynamite hold up against game one of the NBA Finals?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 638,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was down from last week’s average of 704,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the previous week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Dynamite ran up against the first game of the NBA Finals, which averaged a whopping 16.933 million viewers for ABC. Tonight’s WWE Smackdown will also air opposite game two of the NBA Finals, and next Wednesday’s Dynamite will have game four as stiff competition. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 556,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, on June 4, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 655,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Fyter Fest.