AEW Rampage ratings for the show featuring Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander for the ROH Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 450,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 391,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage performed well this week. The show finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The July 1, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the show featuring the Royal Rampage.