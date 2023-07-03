WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the MITB go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.510 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 2.354 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Strong numbers for the Money in the Bank go-home show. Smackdown finished with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.61 rating. The July 1, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.142 million viewers and a 0.49 rating for the Money in the Bank go-home show.