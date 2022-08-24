What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s USA Network show

August 24, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend and “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince

-“Diamond Mine” Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Damon Kemp vs. “Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolgang

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

