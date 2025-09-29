NXT TV preview: The No Mercy fallout show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-TNA wrestlers have vowed to return

-The teams for the men’s and women’s Survivor Series-style elimination matches will be announced

-Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend

Powell’s POV: The elimination matches will be held on the October 7 NXT Invasion-themed edition of the weekly NXT television show. NXT Invasion will also feature NXT Tag Team Champions Dark Stage vs. TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a title vs. title match with everyone banned from ringside. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).