WrestleMania 42 Night Two polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WrestleMania 42 Night Two Poll: Vote for the best match

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship

Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams for the U.S. Title

Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi