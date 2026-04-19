WrestleMania 42 Night Two polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 19, 2026 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WrestleMania 42 Night Two Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WrestleMania 42 Night Two Poll: Vote for the best match CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams for the U.S. Title Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi Penta vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. McDonagh in a ladder match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswm42wrestlemaniawwe
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