WrestleMania 42 results: Powell’s live review of night two with CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two

April 19, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium

Streamed live on ESPN Unlimited, Netflix internationally, first hour on ESPN

Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted a video package… Michael Cole welcomed viewers to WrestleMania. Cole was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett…

WrestleMania 42 host John Cena made his entrance dressed in a suit while ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced him. Cena played up night one as a good show. He said it was the first time WrestleMania was on ESPN, which drew boos. Cena said that meant they had to start with something big. Cena welcomed fans to WrestleMania. Pryo shot off on the stage…

Powell’s POV: I guess they called an audible. The ladder match was previously listed as the opening match of night two. Two hours before the show, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 51,920 with 51,266 tickets distributed. The total number of seats was listed at 68,703. One year ago, 61,389 tickets were distributed for WrestleMania 41 night two.

Oba Femi made his entrance while the fans changed his name. George Kittle survived night one (protect your beers, everyone!). The San Francisco 49ers tight end was shown in the front row, mimicking Oba’s entrance strut. Brock Lesnar made his entrance with a smiling Paul Heyman…

1. Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (w/Paul Heyman). Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the match. Heyman took the mic and introduced Lesnar, and then Taylor introduced Oba. The wrestlers locked up a couple of times, with neither man getting the better of it. Lesnar picked up Oba and drove him into the corner. Oba no-sold it and shoved Lesnar to the mat. Lesnar threw two clotheslines that didn’t move Oba, who put Lesnar down with a clothesline of his own.

A frustrated Lesnar rolled to the floor and took the top piece off the ring steps. Oba reached out and grabbed Lesnar, who ended up running Oba into the ring post casing and the ring steps. Back in the ring, Lesnar took Oba to Suplex City with a few German Suplexes. Lesnar went for another, but Oba caught him with an elbow.

Oba charged Lesnar and hit him in a corner of the ring twice. He went for a third time, but Lesnar scooped him up and put him down with an F5. Oba recovered and chokeslammed Lesnar. Oba followed up with the Fall From Grace sit-out powerbomb and pinned Lesnar clean.

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in 4:45.

Oba showed a look of disbelief while standing over Lesnar. Oba backed up the ramp. Cole told fans to look at the ring. Cole said Lesnar was laid out and had not moved. Oba celebrated in the entrance aisle while the broadcast team narrated highlights from the match, which included Heyman with his jaw dropped. “Oba Femi, ladies and gentlemen, is the next big thing,” Cole declared.

Lesnar sat up in the ring and looked to the sky. He spoke to himself and then removed his gloves and boots. Lesnar got emotional. There was a “Thank you, Brock” chant. Lesnar stood up and waved to the fans.

Heyman entered the ring and shared a hug with an emotional Lesnar. Heyman raised Lesnar’s arm, and the fans cheered. Lesnar blew a kiss and then waved. He went to the ropes and played to the cheering crowd. Lesnar dropped down on his hands and knees and pounded the mat a few times before exiting.

Once on the stage, Lesnar patted his chest and said, “Thank you, guys, I appreciate this.” Lesnar and Heyman headed to the back. The camera showed Lesnar’s boots and gloves in the middle of the ring before they cut to a commercial break…

Powell’s POV: Wow. Brock put over Oba Femi clean and even sold it like he was laid out. As if that wasn’t enough, Lesnar removing his gloves and boots to signify his retirement was obviously a huge moment that will surely get plenty of attention on ESPN’s various shows. Is this truly the end? Undertaker did the same thing at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, and then stuck around and eventually had his last match at WrestleMania 36. I’m keeping the door open, as SummerSlam is in Minneapolis, where he went to college, and there’s been a lot of talk about him facing Gunther on that show. If this is the end, Brock definitely did right by Oba Femi on his way out.

Rey Mysterio was shot up from underneath the stage as part of his entrance. Rey wore red gear with a “619” logo on his chest. JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee, and Rusev were in the ring, meaning their entrances were not televised. Je’Von Evans made his entrance. He walked under a ladder on his way to the ring. A brief Penta video aired before he made his entrance. He stood on the stage wearing a horned helmet while pyro shot off behind him. Cole said Penta’s helmet and gear were inspired by the Mortal Kombat video game character Shao Kahn…

2. Penta vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a six-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Title. Penta and Lee set up for a double suicide dive during the opening minute, but Rusev held up a ladder that struck them both. McDonagh pulled a ladder into Penta. Evans dove over the top rope onto McDonagh.

Rusev set up a ladder and made the first play for the Intercontinental Title belt that was hanging above the ring. Penta broke it up. Evans and McDonagh climbed opposite sides of the ladder, which was pushed over. McDonagh landed on the apron while Evans took a bump to the floor. McDonagh climbed the ladder again, but Evans knocked him down with a springboard clothesline.

Rey performed a 619 and then set up a ladder. Evans jumped ahead of Rey on he ladder, but Rey pulled him down. After being tripped, Rey ended up hanging by his legs from the ladder. Penta suplexed Evans on a ladder that was leaning in a corner of the ring. Lee hit Rey with a missile dropkick to knock him off the ladder.

Rusev created a ladder bridge between the ladder in the middle of the ring and the middle turnbuckle. Rusev slammed Evans on the bridge before being sent to the floor. Penta and Rey fought while Rusev returned to the apron and put both feet on another ladder bridge that was located outside the ring. Penta launched Rey, who hit Rusev with a West Coast Pop onto the ladder.

Rey made a play for the belt, but Lee climbed up the other side and traded punches with him. Rey knocked Lee off the ladder, but Lee got up and grabbed Rey’s ankle. Rey kicked his way free and dove at Lee, who caught him and put him down with a Styles Clash. Lee went up the main ladder, but McDonagh cut him off and performed a Spanish Fly off the ladder to the mat. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

McDonagh climbed the ladder. Penta climbed up the other side. McDonagh tried to suplex Penta, who blocked it and then pulled McDonagh’s head into one of the ladder rungs. Penta climbed to McDonagh’s side of the ladder and hit a Mexican Destroyer onto the in-ring ladder bridge.

Evans made a play for the belt while everyone else was on the floor. Rusev returned and pushed the ladder out from under Evans, who hung from the hook. Rusev pulled Evans down and then tossed him to the floor. Rusev limped as he positioned the main ladder. Evans went up top and pulled Rusev off the ladder with an OG Cutter.

Penta returned to the ring and jumped off the ladder before hitting Evans with a Mexican Destroyer. Pena also limped before climbing up the ladder and pulling the belt down to win the match.

Penta defeated Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Je’Von Evans, Rusev, and JD McDonagh in a six-way ladder match in 15:10 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

Cole put over all six wrestlers, and then Barrett recapped highlights from the match…

Cole and Barrett recapped Lesnar leaving his gloves and boots in the ring after his loss to Oba Femi. Barrett said he was going to pump the brakes on what this meant until Lesnar makes it official. Cole said one thing they do know is that Oba Femi is for real. They wrapped up the ESPN coverage before a batch of commercials aired…

Powell’s POV: The wrestlers lived up to high expectations. It was the crazy spot-fest ladder match that everyone envisioned. Here’s hoping that everyone came out of it healthy. My only complaint is that it was more difficult to cover than it should have been because three babyfaces wore red gear. Yes, poor me.

A WrestleMania “Highlight of the Night” showcased Cody Rhodes beating Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship, followed by Orton punt-kicking Cody… Cole set up a Club WWE ad…

Fuerza Regida frontman JOP, music producer Rick Rubin, NFL star Jahmyr Gibbs, former UFC fighter Daniel Cormier, and musical artist Joe Jonas were shown in the crowd…

The broadcast team ran through the rest of the card. Cole noted that Adam Pearce made the Dominik Mysterio vs. The Demon match a Street Fight…

U.S. Champion Sami Zayn made his entrance. Lil Yachty walked onto the stage and introduced Trick Williams. Yachty played hypeman for Trick as they walked to the ring together. Trick had a train on his jacket that covered 3/4 of the long entrance ramp…

Powell’s POV: Hey, I’m wearing the same jacket with the 50-yard train. What are the odds?

3. Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams (w/Lil Yachty) for the U.S. Championship. Yachty shook hands with the broadcast team and then stood at ringside. Trick performed an early Bookend and got a two count. Cole said Trick paid homage to Booker T with that move. Trick went for a Trick Shot, but Zayn countered with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count of his own.

Zayn booted Trick while he was leaning over the bottom rope. Yachty checked on Trick. Zayn left the ring and then hit Yachty from behind. Zayn ran Yachty into the barricade. Zayn returned to the apron and performed a brainbuster on Trick. Zayn returned to the ring. Once Trick pulled himself up using the barricade, Zayn went back to the floor and hit Trick with a Helluva Kick.

Once Trick was back in the ring, Zayn set up for another Helluva Kick, but Yachty grabbed him from behind and clotheslined him over the top rope. Tirck put Zayn down with a spin kick and covered him for a good near fall. Trick went for a Trick Shot, but Zayn avoided it and rolled him up for a two count. Zayn hit an exploder suplex. Zayn went for another Helluva Kick, but Trick caught him with the Trick Shot and then pinned him.

Trick Williams defeated Sami Zayn in 7:10 to win the U.S. Championship.

Pryo shot off on the stage, and Trick celebrated with Yachty. Trick’s parents were shown in the front row dressed in white while chanting, “Whoop that Trick.” Trick greeted his parents and then returned to the ring and stood on the ropes while playing to the crowd. A dejected Zayn was shown seated on the floor…

Powell’s POV: A fun match with a satisfying finish. I love that the creative team didn’t mess around by dragging things out. They gave Oba Femi and Trick Williams big WrestleMania moments. This show has already topped the disappointing WrestleMania night one.

George Kittle was shown in the crowd. NBA star Tyrese Haliburton stood up and handed Kittle his beer, which Kittle slammed. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe was shown. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski was shown. Gronk took a swig. They went to a split-screen shot, and then Gronk and Kittle both slammed their beers…

Dominik Mysterio stood on a platform wearing a white mask, while a large group of masked wrestlers stood below. Dom jumped off the platform and was caught by some of the masked men. The small army of masked men accompanied Dom to the ring, while Cole said it was a tribute to Perro Aguayo. “The Demon” Finn Balor made his entrance. Red streamers fell onto him…

4. Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor in a Street Fight. Dom was apprehensive once the bell rang. The Demon worked him over with chops. Dom caught the Demon with a kick, but he no-sold it and went right back on the offensive. The Demon went to the floor and pulled out a table. Dom hit him with a suicide dive and then worked him over with a kendo stick before tossing him back inside the ring.

Dom tossed the kendo stick and several chairs into the ring. Dom worked over the Demon with one of the chairs. Dom set up a couple of chairs in the middle of the ring. Dom set up for a suplex, but the Demon reversed it and dropped Dom on the chairs. Dom caught the Demon with a superkick and then hit a 619 and a top rope frog splash. Dom went for the pin, but the Demon kicked out at one.

The Demon hit Dom with a pair of shotgun dropkicks. The Demon went for a Coup de Grace, but Dom avoided it and hit him with a chair, which led to a two count. A table was set up in a corner of the ring. The Demon put Dom down with a sling blade and then charged toward him, but Dom superkicked him and tossed him through the table.

Dom hit the Demon with a chair and then placed it in front of him while he was leaning against the ropes. Dom hit the 619 that drove the chair into the Demon’s face. Dom followed up with a top rope frog splash for a two count. Dom went to the floor and returned with a sponsored table, which he set up in the ring. The table fell over, and the fans gave him a hard time.

The Demon stood up and turned Dom inside out with a clothesline. Demon grabbed a chair and worked over Dom with it. The Demon wrapped the chair around Dom’s neck and then hit him with another shotgun dropkick. The Demon put Do on top of the table Dom set up in the ring and then drove him through it with a Coup de Grace before pinning him…

“The Demon” Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio.

The broadcast team recapped match highlights…

A SummerSlam video aired. There were clips from Minnesota Vikings games, while the narrator said the show would be from their home, U.S. Bank Stadium…

Powell’s POV: The match was solid. The fans love The Demon, but Finn Balor bringing back his alter ego made the outcome feel predictable. I grumbled in the WrestleMania 42 Night One Hit List about the abundance of ads on last night’s show. And now WWE officials totally redeemed themselves by putting together the greatest PLE teaser video ever by including Minnesota Vikings highlights!

Adam Weistman joined the broadcast team briefly…

Jade Cargill made her entrance. Rhea Ripley’s entrance followed. Cole said the gear Ripley wore was for her escape from an insane asylum, because Jade was driving her crazy…

5. Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Jade was dominant early. She applied a crossface in the middle of the ring. Ripley broke it and tried to power up Jade on her back, but Jade broke free.

Ripley dropped Jade with a kick. Jade stuffed a Riptide. She followed up with a spinebuster. The broadcast team gushed over Jade’s performance. Jade went for Jaded, but Ripley countered into a pin. Ripley took offensive control.

Michin came out and distracted the referee. B-Fab tried to interfere. Ripley booted B-Fab off the apron. Jade picked up a near fall. Ripley ended up down on the floor. The referee caught Michin and B-Fab as they were approaching Ripley.

Iyo Sky made her entrance and worked over Michin and B-Fab on the floor. Sky hit them with an Asai moonsault. In the ring, Ripoley headbutted Jade and set up for her finisher, but Jade avoided it and caught her with a kick to the face. Jade went for Jaded, but Ripley slipped between her legs and hit the Riptide finisher before getting the three count.

Rhea Ripley defeated Jade Cargill in 10:10 to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

Iyo Sky entered the ring and celebrated with Ripley, while Cole said Ripley was making a case for being Mr. WrestleMania.

Powell’s POV: Jade broke out some new moves and had a good outing. I’m a little surprised they moved the title to Ripley, but no complaints.

Cole hyped the WWE Backlash PLE for Saturday, May 9, in Tampa, Florida…

WrestleMania viewing parties were shown from several countries before an ad aired… Cole recapped highlights of Oba Femi beating Brock Lesnar earlier in the show, along with Lesnar leaving his gloves and boots in the ring. Cole emphasized that it “appeared” that Lesnar

John Cena stood in the ring and listed the attendance as 55,255. He said the overall attendance for the weekend was 106,072. Cena said that he completed his duties as the WrestleMania host. He said he wanted to take a second to give the fans a heartfelt thank you.

The Miz interrupted by saying, “No, no, no, no.” Miz and Kit Wilson entered the ring. Miz said he wouldn’t leave the ring until he got his WrestleMania moment. Cena shook Miz’s hand and then asked Wilson, “And you are?” Cena agreed to give Miz his moment.

Danhausen’s entrance music played. A group of little people dressed as Danhausen was raised from under the stage. Cole said they were little Danhausens. He referred to them as “midgets.” Cole said before anyone on social media gets upset, that’s what the group asked to be called.

Danhausen drove a small vehicle to the ring, and his friends followed. Once in the ring, Danhausen’s crew danced. Danhausen greeted the crowd and said he finally made it to “WrestleManiahausen.” He pointed at Cena and said he had something to say to him. Danhausaen shook Cena’s hand and said he’s “a huge Fanhausen.”

Miz told Cena not to shake Danhausen’s hand. Miz said if he wanted to see The Wizard of Oz, he would have gone down the street. Wilson called one of Danhausen’s guys toxic and pushed him over. Danhausen had one of his guys punch Wilson in the balls, and then they all attacked him. Danhausen dropped Miz and hit him with a Five Knuckle Shufflehausen. Danhausen’s crew carried Miz out of the ring and halfway up the ramp.

Pryo shot off in the ring. Danhausen smiled at Cena and then left the ring and went under it. Cena said that it was great. He said the main event was up next…

Powell’s POV: A cute skit. There’s not a good way for Danhausen to “disappear” when he’s in the ring unless they turn the lights off, so I got a kick out of the way he exited and crawled under the ring.

A video package set up the main event, followed by ads…

A woman sang on the stage while a man played piano, and then another man played the drums. Photos of Samoan dynasty members Peter Maivia, Afa, Sika, and Yokozuna appeared on the big screen. The musicians stopped playing, and then Roman Reigns made his entrance to his regular entrance theme. Cole said Reigns was about to wrestle in his record eleventh WrestleMania main event. Pyro shot off on the stage behind him. Reigns held up his index finger, and then George Kittle and Tyrese Haliburton were shown doing the same.

A CM Punk video aired to the tune of AFI’s “Miseria Cantare: The Beginning.” Once the video ended, Punk slowly walked onto the stage wearing a white jacket with Bo Leuders’ name on the front, along with a tribute to Punk’s late dog Larry. Punk knelt and yelled, “It’s clobberin’ time.” Punk’s usual “Cult of Personality” theme song played, and he headed to the ring. Cole said Punk’s jacket had the names of late WWE employees Kerwin Silfies, Jim Shank, and Davey Coates on the sleeve, and a Harley Race crown on the back. Cool.

7. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. The wrestlers fought at ringside. Punk was sent over the barricade, and he took a seat in the front row. Reigns went after him, but Punk tossed him back to ringside and jumped off the barricade onto him.

Punk climbed to the top of a broadcast table and struck a Roman pose. Reigns grabbed Punk and tossed him to the floor. Back in the ring, Reigns had Punk down when he said, “Mock me again, bitch.” A short time later, Reigns went for a Superman Punch, but Punk moved, and Reigns crashed into the corner. Punk took control and signaled for his finisher, but Reigns sent him through the ropes and into the ring post. Reigns hit Punk with a Superman Punch for a near fall.

Reigns went to a corner and let out the war cry, but Punk ran over and blasted him with a knee strike. Punk sent Reigns to the floor and then hit him with a suicide dive. Punk put his knee on Reigns and then flexed, which drew a mix of cheers and boos. Punk placed Reigns on the English broadcast table and threw punches at him. Punk returned to the ring. Referee Rod Zapata scolded Punk, who went up top for an elbow drop, but Reigns returned to the apron and cut him off.

Punk and Reigns traded blows on the apron. Reigns sat Punk on the top rope and put him in a tree of woe. Reigns went to the floor and smiled as Punk threw punches while hanging upside down. Reigns threw punches at Punk and then hit him with three Superman Punches. Reigns removed the top piece of the ring steps and struck Punk with it. Punk bled from the forehead.

Reigns picked up Punk and powerbombed him through the English broadcast table. Reigns rolled Punk back inside the ring and let out another war cry on the floor. Reigns returned to the ring and ran the ropes, but Punk hoisted him up and hit a GTS for a good near fall. Punk hoisted up Reigns, who slipped away. Punk threw a clothesline, but Reigns ducked it and speared him, which led to another good near fall.

Reigns grabbed Punk’s head and slammed his face into the mat repeatedly. Reigns signalled for a GTS. Punk threw a punch, but Reigns put him right back down. Reigns hoisted up Punk and held up his index finger. Reigns went for a GTS, but Punk blocked it and dropped Reigns with a roundhouse kick that led to a near fall.

Punk motioned for a Superman Punch by doing Roman’s Locked and Loaded bit. Punk drilled Reigns with a Superman Punch and covered him for another near fall. Punk grabbed Roman’s ulafala and put it on. Punk mocked Reigns and tried to spear him, but Reigns caught him in a guillotine. Punk countered into a rollup for a two count. Punk applied the Anaconda Vice. Reigns slipped out and reapplied the guillotine. Punk escaped and set up for a Sharpshooter, but Reigns avoided it and reapplied the guillotine. Punk countered into a pin for an ice near fall. Both men stood up and put each other right back down with simultaneous clotheslines.