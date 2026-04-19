A WrestleMania 42 match change

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A late change has been made to one of the WrestleMania 42 night two matches. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced on the pre-show that the Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor will be a Street Fight. Check out the announcement below or via the WWE social media.

Powell’s POV: What do demons know about street fights? Advantage Dom, who served hard time. Okay, probably not.

A STREET FIGHT 👊 Better get ready for The Demon, @DomMysterio35! #WrestleMania streams TONIGHT at 6 ET/3 PT on the @espn app with the first hour streaming LIVE on ESPN! ➡️ https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/yixynMOSgq — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)