04/19 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 405): WrestleMania 42 Brunch with Brian Fritz

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz returning for the annual WrestleMania Brunch with thoughts on WrestleMania 42 night one and a look ahead to night two…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 405) and guest Brian Fritz.

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Follow Brian on Twitter at @BrianFritz or on BlueSky via itsbrianfritz.bsky.social