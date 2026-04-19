04/19 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 405): WrestleMania 42 Brunch with Brian Fritz

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz returning for the annual WrestleMania Brunch with thoughts on WrestleMania 42 night one and a look ahead to night two…
Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 405) and guest Brian Fritz.
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Follow Brian on Twitter at @BrianFritz or on BlueSky via itsbrianfritz.bsky.social
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