TNA Impact preview: Knockouts Title match set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Xia Brookside vs. Wendy Choo for the Knockouts Title

-Matt Hardy vs. Ryan Nemeth

Powell’s POV: TNA taped last night and will tape another batch of television tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Liacouras Center. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Championship did not take place on Thursday’s live show despite being advertised for it at one time. They said the match will take place in Philadelphia, but it’s unclear when the match will air.

Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).