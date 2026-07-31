ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Lee Moriarty vs. Angelico for the ROH Pure Championship

-Rachael Ellering vs. Steph De Lander

-Juice Robinson vs. Anthony Henry

-Trish Adora vs. Angelica Risk

-Soleil vs. AR Fox

-Viva Van vs. Emi Sakura

-Sara Leon vs. Zayda Steel

-Julissa Mexa vs. Vertvixen

-Alec Price and Jordan Oliver in action

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich in action

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in action

-“The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in action

-Diamante in action

-Caprice Coleman Chops It Up with Shane Taylor

Powell’s POV: The majority of the show was taped on July 20, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET. The show was moved to Friday this week due to AEW Collision airing on Thursday.