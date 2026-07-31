ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.
-Lee Moriarty vs. Angelico for the ROH Pure Championship
-Rachael Ellering vs. Steph De Lander
-Juice Robinson vs. Anthony Henry
-Trish Adora vs. Angelica Risk
-Soleil vs. AR Fox
-Viva Van vs. Emi Sakura
-Sara Leon vs. Zayda Steel
-Julissa Mexa vs. Vertvixen
-Alec Price and Jordan Oliver in action
-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich in action
-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in action
-“The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in action
-Diamante in action
-Caprice Coleman Chops It Up with Shane Taylor
Powell’s POV: The majority of the show was taped on July 20, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET. The show was moved to Friday this week due to AEW Collision airing on Thursday.
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