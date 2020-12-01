ROH announces first match for the Final Battle pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced Jay Briscoe vs. EC3 for the Final Battle pay-per-view that will be held on Friday, December 18. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The build to Jay Briscoe vs. EC3 on the ROH television show has been entertaining and I am looking forward to a full length match between the two. Meanwhile, Mark Briscoe indicated on the television show that he still wants an ROH Tag Title shot at Final Battle and is looking for a tag partner. ROH has announced that every championship is scheduled to be defended at Final Battle, though they did acknowledge the possibility that plans could change due to the pandemic.