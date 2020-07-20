Ric Flair reveals his wife has COVID-19, Flair denies claim that he has the virus

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ric Flair told the New York Post that his wife Wendy Barlow has tested positive for COVID-19, though he denied a source’s claim that he also tested positive for the virus. “That is absolutely incorrect,” Flair told The Post. “My wife does [have the virus]… we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick.” Read the story at NYPost.com.

Powell’s POV: Even if Flair has not tested positive for the virus, the fact that he shares a home with someone who has it means that WWE should not allow him to appear at their television tapings for the time being. Hopefully Flair has notified the company and they are taking the right precautionary measures. Here’s wishing the very best to Barlow as she battles the virus.



