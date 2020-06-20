MLW Anthology preview: Extreme Horsemen spotlight edition including Dusty Rhodes, Terry Funk, Steve Williams, Barry Windham, and more

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Anthology television show.

-Steve Corino vs. Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk in a Florida Death Match.

-“Funkin’ Army” Terry Funk, Sandman, Steve Williams, Sabu, and Bill Alfonso vs. “The Extreme Horsemen” Steve Corino, Barry Windham, CW Anderson, Simon Diamond, PJ Walker (a/k/a Justin Credible).

Powell’s POV: This looks like a really fun show on paper. MLW Anthology streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET and airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews typically run on Sunday mornings, though it may be delayed this week.



