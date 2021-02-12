ROH Notes: Title matches announced for upcoming ROH Wrestling television shows, the next ROH Strong Podcast guest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Rush vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH World Championship is set for ROH Wrestling television the weekend of February 27. The same edition will feature Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defending their ROH Tag Titles.

-Taylor and SOS will challenge “MexiSquad” Bandido, Rey Horus, and Flamita for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles in a match that will air the weekend of February 20. The same show features Mike Bennett vs. Bateman.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show includes Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, and Fred Yehi, and LSG vs. Tony Deppen in a Pure Rules match.

-Sledge will be the guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on which ROH wrestler is a big fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, how diehard New England Patriots fan Matt Taven feels about Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl for the Bucs, and more. By the way, it looks like the February 27 edition is a championship style show with the ROH Title and ROH Tag Titles both on the line. I hope we get similar championship themed editions from ROH Wrestling going forward.