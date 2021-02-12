What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Seth Rollins returns

February 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Seth Rollins returns to Smackdown.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns responds to Kevin Owens giving him a Stunner last week.

Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to announce any matches as of this update. Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

