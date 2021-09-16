AEW Rampage preview: The card for Friday’s TNT show, plus matches set for the following week’s two-hour special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol for the TNT Championship or Fuego’s new car.

-Anna Jay vs. The Bunny.

Powell's POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. AEW also announced Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus in a six-man tag match, CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page for the two-hour edition of Rampage on September 24.