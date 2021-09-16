NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-“Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey for the NXT Tag Titles.
-Kenny Williams vs. Noam Dar in a NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender semifinal tournament match.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
