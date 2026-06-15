WWE Raw preview: The King and Queen of the Ring semifinals start tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns

-Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match

-Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio in a King of the Ring semifinal match

-Chad Gable vs. Rusev

Powell’s POV: The Sky vs. Rodriguez winner will face the winner of Friday’s Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan match in the QOTR final. The winner of Oba vs. Dom will face the winner of Friday’s Je’Von Evans vs. Jey Uso match in the KOTR final.

Raw will be live from Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).