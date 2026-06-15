King of the Ring creator Eddie Andelman dead at age 89

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The creator of WWE’s King of the Ring concept has died. Eddie Andelman’s family announced that he died at age 89 on Monday via Instagram. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Andelman is a radio legend, who started in sports radio back in 1969. He launched numerous charity ventures, including the King of the Ring tournament. Andelman partnered with Vince McMahon on the first event on July 8, 1985, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Sullivan Stadium. Andelman was also involved with the second KOTR on July 14, 1986, at the same venue. Andelman took part in an angle that led to Bruno Sammartino beating Andelman’s in-ring surrogate, The Designated Hitman (Pete Dougherty). For those curious, the first two King of the Ring winners were Don Muraco in 1985, and Harley Race in 1986.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)