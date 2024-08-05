WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: SummerSlam go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.179 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up compared to the 2.058 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.52 rating. Smackdown ran against the Olympics. One year earlier, the August 4, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.248 million viewers and a 0.62 rating for the SummerSlam go-home show.