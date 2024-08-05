WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s SummerSlam fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-New World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appears

-CM Punk appears

-Drew McIntyre appears

-Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed

-Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar

-The Miz and R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.