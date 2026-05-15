TNA Impact results (5/14): Powell’s review of Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander in a best of three falls match for the X Division Championship, battle royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,139)

Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Simulcast live May 14, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

[Hour One] Impact opened with a video package that focused on the X Division Championship match… The Impact opening aired… Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer, and Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

Wrestlers were already in the ring for the battle royal, and The Concierge was at ringside. The System’s Eddie Edwards, Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, and Alisha Edwards made their entrance. Elijah carried his guitar to the ring and had his own ring announcer. Mustafa Saed of The Gangstas came out with a trash can filled with weapons.

Powell’s POV: Holy shit, I wasn’t expecting to see Mustafa Saed after all these years. He’s 62 years old, so I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that he won’t be winning the battle royal and challenging for the world title. But I checked Cagematch.net expecting to see that it had been a long time since Mustafa’s last match, but he actually works regularly for the Supreme Pro Wrestling promotion in California. It was nice to see him again after all these years. By the way, John Moore and I swapped roles this week. I’m doing this review, and John will replace me as the host of today’s TNA Impact audio review.

1. A battle royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship. The entrants were Frankie Kazarian, Vincent, Dutch, Eric Young, Agent Zero, Mr. Elegance, BDE, Home Town Man, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Eddie Edwards, Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, Elijah, and Mustafa Saed. Saed hit Bronson with a trascan lid while standing on the apron. Saed and Agent Zero traded punches. Agent Zero kicked and headbutted Saed before eliminating him.

Dutch and Agent Zero fought by the ropes. A group of wrestlers pushed Dutch and Agent Zero over the top rope to eliminate them. Mr. Elegance eliminated BDE, and then Home Town Man eliminated Mr. Elegance. Myers tossed Home Town Man over the top rope, but he skinned the cat and ended up eliminating Myers.

Elijah knocked Hotch off the apron, but he landed on the ring steps. Skyler and Vincent were apparently eliminated. Hotch went for a springboard move, but Elijah hit him with a knee strike to eliminate him. Kazarian eliminated Home Town Man, which drew some boos. Elijah eliminated Kazarian.

The final four were Elijah, Bronson, Young, and Edwards. Kazarian climbed on the apron and grabbed Elijah’s hair. Bronson and Edwards went after Elijah, who backdropped them both over the top rope to eliminate them. Young tossed Elijah over the top rope, but he skinned the cat. Elijah used his legs to pull Young over the top rope, but he also skinned the cat. After some back-and-forth strikes on the apron, Young gouged Elijah’s eye. Elijah battled back, but Young kicked him below the belt, causing him to fall to the floor.

Eric Young won a battle royal to earn a shot at the TNA World Championship in roughly 5:00.

Powell’s POV: Meh. This was a brief battle royale with quick eliminations. Hey, maybe Young can say that he cleansed the ring of the other entrants, so he can stop talking about the cleanse.

Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Leon Slater, who delivered a fiery promo about going from being the youngest to the greatest X Division Champion. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy showed up and gave Slater words of encouragement. Slater and Jeff held their smiles while the camera stayed on them just long enough to make it awkward that they were still smiling…

Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee was shown walking backstage before the first commercial break… [C]

Miller interviewed Order 4’s Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Special Agent Zero. Ali spoke about a genie granting him three wishes. He said his first wish was to be the absolute best that TNA has to offer. Ali said the genie told him he still has three wishes. Miller rolled her eyes. Ali said he would hold another open challenge for this TNA International Championship next week. Hotch was the last member of the faction to leave the set. Miller told him that he did a good job. Hotch thanked her before walking away.

Eric Young entered the picture through a nearby door. Young looked into the camera and delivered a brief promo. He said Joe Hendry is gone. He said Ricky Sosa is gone. Young said Mike Santana will be gone next. Young said he would be the next world champion. Hannifan said on commentary that Young’s cleanse had been happening right in front of our eyes…

Powell’s POV: Don’t encourage him, Hannifan. That was an interesting moment with

Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee made her entrance. A “you deserve it” chant broke out for the new champion. She said that when she beat Arianna Grace to win the title last week, it was the best night of her life. She said she’s a two-time Knockouts Champion, and added that she’s proud of bringing the title back home to TNA. Lee said her English isn’t very good and then thanked the fans.

Xia Brookside walked out and said Lee could celebrate all she wants, but she has her eye on the championship, and sooner or later, it will come home with her. Lee said she’s sick of Brookside. Lee yelled at Brookside in Chinese. Brookside asked if she had to translate for her again, then told her she better learn how to talk to her dumbass fans.

Lee told Brookside that she said she would beat her tonight. Brookside teased entering the ring, but she stopped and then laughed. Brookside said she’s destroyed Lee mentally and emotionally, and she will destroy her physically and take the title. Brookside said something in Chinese. She told the fans it was Mandarin for bitch…

Powell’s POV: The matches will surely be better than the verbal exchanges during this feud. Brookside generated heat with the live crowd, so that’s a plus. I had to laugh when Lee didn’t react when Brookside called her a bitch in her native Mandarin, only to get angry after Brookside translated the word in English.

Separate shots aired of AJ Francis and KC Navarro while the broadcast team hyped their street fight… [C]

The System’s Eddie Edwards, Cedric Alexander, Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, and Alisha Edwards. Eddie said they were robbed in the battle royal. Eddie said it’s okay because he’ll get another title shot, especially because they took Moose out of the picture. Eddie said they took out Moose last week, and no one knows when or if he’ll be back. Myers and Bronson both yelled about Moose, and then Alexander yelled about winning the X Division Title…

Powell’s POV: So much yelling. I liked the way Alisha stepped in and tried to keep Bear calm after he yelled about Moose. It would have been more effective if Bear’s yelling hadn’t been sandwiched between the yelling from Myers and Alexander. Even so, I like the idea of presenting Bear as being out of control.

Gia Miller stood next to the barricade and introduced former MMA fighter Keith Jardine, who was in the front row. Jardine promoted the movie Over Your Dead Body. Jardine said it was unpredictable and violent, which TNA fans would enjoy.

The Concierge started yelling, but Jardine worked in the remainder of his plug like a true pro. The Concierge walked to ringside with Mr. Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance. The Concierge and the ladies agreed that Jardine is jealous of Mr. Elegance.

Jardine looked at Mr. Elegance and said he didn’t know what he was seeing, but it made him want to puke. Jardine said Mr. Elegance should get his “gang of hos” and go away. Mr. Elgance got in Jardine’s face. Jardine smiled and never flinched. Security came out and led the Elegance Brand members to the back. Hannifan said security may have saved Mr. Elegance’s life…

A video aired for the TNA Lockdown pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 23, in Chicago, Illinois, at Credit Union 1 Arena. Tickets go on sale today (May 15)…

AJ Francis made his entrance. Athletics play-by-play voice Chris Caray joined the broadcast team. Hannifan pointed out that Caray, who is the great-grandson of the great Harry Caray, brought a bat and a helmet with him. Caray said he brought protection. “No doubt about it, Mom always said take protection with you wherever you go,” Rehwoldt quipped. Funny…

KC Navarro made his entrance. Francis went after him. Navarro tripped Francis, who ended up with his face down on the apron. Navarro hit him with a 619. Navarro played to the crowd. Francis hit Navarro from behind. Francis teased pulling a table out from underneath the ring, only to mock the fans by not following through with it.

2. AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro in a Sactown Street Fight. The referee apparently called for the opening bell when the brawl started, as he didn’t motion for it once both wrestlers were in the ring. The wrestlers returned to ringside and fought on the floor. Navarro sent Francis into the ring steps. [C]

Francis lawn darted Navarro into the ring post. Francis got in Caray’s face and then took the baseball bat from him. Francis swung the bat at Navarro, who ducked it and then jumped over it. Navarro shoved Francis into the post. Navarro grabbed the bat and then put Caray’s helmet on before working over Francis.

Back in the ring, Navarro jumped off the middle rope and hit Francis over the head with the bat. Navarro placed a trash can between Francis’s legs. Navarro acted like he hit a baseball and then “rounded the bases” by running around the ring before kicking the trash can into Francis while “sliding into home.” Navarro hit Francis with a Fameasser and covered him for a near fall.

Navarro placed the trash can over Francis’s head and then hit it with the baseball bat. Navarro went to the floor, pulled several chairs out from under the ring, and tossed them inside the ring. Navarro set up six chairs. Navarro jabbed Francis in the gut with the bat and then superkicked him, so that Francis was lying on the chairs.

Navarro went to the ropes, but Francis got up and hit him over the head with the bat. Francis got Navarro on the top rope and tried to chokslam him, but Navarro countered into a bulldog onto the chairs. Navarro covered Francis for a two count. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Navarro placed a bunch of chairs on Francis and then went up top. Francis got up and eventually caught Navarro with a big boot. Francis picked up Navarro by the throat and tossed him through a couple of tables on the floor. The sound was muted, apparently censoring the crowd chanting “holy shit.” Good lord. Francis got Navarro back inside the ring and covered him for the pin…

AJ Francis defeated KC Navarro in roughly 15:00 in a Sactown Street Fight.

Powell’s POV: Not for me. They worked hard and took some big bumps, but they lost me when they were able to shrug off being hit over the head with a baseball bat.

Highlights aired of Leon Slater beating Moose to win the X Division Championship at Slammiversary 2025…

TNA World Champion Mike Santana wore non-wrestling attire as he made his entrance through the crowd… [C]

[Hour Two] Santana played to the receptive crowd. He said he had a new challenger after Eric Young won the battle royal earlier in the show. Santana said Young is a foundational pillar of TNA, a former world champion, and is respected by their peers. Santana said he’s built his name off of going toe-to-toe with guys like that and he’s beaten them all. Santana said Young may have helped build the place, but today Santana is the man who holds down the fort as the world champion.

Daria Rae walked onto the stage. She said she was happy that Santana was excited about his match with Eric Young, but he’s actually not the next challenger. Rae recalled the referee stopping Santana’s match with Steve Maclin at Sacrifice. Rae said Santana didn’t actually win the match. “I didn’t beat him, I dropped his ass,” Santana said. Rae said she just spoke with the doctors, who cleared Maclin to return.

Rae announced Santana vs. Maclin for the TNA World Championship for next week’s show. Rae said she didn’t run it by Santino Marella, but she did run it by the board of directors, who loved the idea.

Santino Marella made his entrance. He spoke about Rae cancelling his flight last week. Santino announced that Indi Hartwell re-signed with the company. Santino acknowledged Lei Ying Lee winning the Knockouts Title. Santino said that with Santana and Lee, the company has two world champions it be proud of.

Rae mocked Santino for celebrating the end of his daughter Arianna Grace’s Knockouts Title reign. Santino said he loves his daughter, and he accused Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo of infiltrating her mind and corrupting her. Santino wished he could get his hands on Stacks. Rae said Stacks would destroy Santino.

Santana said he’d had enough of “this crap” and said the people had enough as well. Santana said that he’s Puerto Rican and has heard worse fights in his house, “but this is terrible.” Santana said it doesn’t matter who Rae puts in front of him, it will be Spin the Block and 1-2-3…

Powell’s POV: All three performers were fine on their own, but they didn’t mesh well this time around. I wonder if Santana vs. Maclin will be more of an angle than a match. It seems odd to bring Maclin back cold after nearly two months away and go right to the championship match rather than do something to heat up the feud again.

Hannifan hosted the sponsored injury report. It was sponsored by the Over Your Dead Body movie rather than the usual Bioflex. Trey Miguel is out of action indefinitely due to a broken kneecap. Moose is out with a head injury after being attacked by The System. EC3 is out indefinitely with neck injuries after being piledriven through a table. KC Navarro and AJ Francis were under evaluation following their street fight earlier in the show…

The broadcast team hyped the main event, and said the Knockouts tag team match was up next… [C] Cedric Alexander was shown preparing for his match. A separate shot aired of Leon Slater warming up… Entrances for the Knockouts tag team match took place…

3. Rosemary and Allie (w/Mara Sade) vs. Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore (w/Tessa Blanchard). Rehwoldt did a comical bit about thinking the babyfaces are zombies. The heels isolated Allie. She eventually made a hot tag. Rosemary got the better of the heels, and then she and Allie put both opponents in The Upside Down simultaneously. Blanchard climbed on the apron, but Sade pulled her down and superkicked her. In the ring, Rosemary hit As Above, So Below on Crawford before pinning her…

Moments later, Allie performed a Death Valley Driver on Moore at ringside.

Rosemary and Allie defeated vs. Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore in 6:00.

Rehwoldt was interrupted by an ad for, um, this episode. Cedric Alexander was shown backstage, and then a separate shot aired of Leon Slater… [C]

Powell’s POV: The match was fine, but it will be quickly forgotten.

“Broken” Matt Hardy cut a promo while standing behind a fence gate. He said Vincent and Dutch freed the monsters of the Broken Universe. He slid open the gate and pulled off the lock, while talking about the heels unlocked something from him, and now Jeff Hardy. Matt introduced Jeff as Brother Nero, who entered the picture, humming, and then sang a lyric that Matt finished by saying “obsolete” at the end…

The tale of the tape graphic was shown for the main event. The System made their entrance. Cedric Alexander headed to the ing alone while the others headed backstage. Leon Slater made his entrnace. Hannifan said Slater had tied the record for longest X Division Title reign at 298 days…

4. Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander in a best-of-three falls match for the X Division Championship. McKenzie Mitchell delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. The match started with roughly 24 minutes left in the show. Seconds into the match, Slater countered a Lumbar Check by rolling Alexander into a pin for the three count. [C]

Leon Slater won the first fall to take a 1-0 lead.

Hannifan said Ultimate X will return at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on Sunday, June 28, in Boston.

Slater was bleeding from the nose when they returned for the break. The wrestlers traded pin attempts. Alexander performed a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Slater connected with a running big boot. Alexander blocked a kick and then ducked an enzuigiri attempt. Alexander hit the Lumbar Check and got the three count. “I told you, I told you,” Alexander yelled. [C]

Cedric Alexnader won the second fall to tie the falls at 1-1.

Slater performed a dive over the ring post and onto Alexander on the floor. The crowd chanted “holy shit” and was censored. Slater performed a Styles Clash from the middle rope and covered Alexander for a good near fall.

Hannifan hyped Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship for next week’s show.

Slater went to the ropes. Alexander dropkicked Slater’s knee through the ropes, which sent Slater to the floor. Alexander followed and then scooped up Slater and tossed him headfirst into the ring steps. “I told you,” Alexander yelled to the crowd. He picked up the X Division Title belt from its podium and asked Carlos Silva if he was ready to give it to him. Alexander grabbed a headset and yelled that he would be the greatest champion to ever hold the title.

Alexander turned his attention to Slater, who was bleeding from the forehead while still lying in front of the ring steps. Alexander got Slater back inside the ring and set up for a brainbuster, but Slater countered into a pin for a near fall. Alexander came right back with a brainbuster and covered him for a good near fall. A “TNA” chant broke out.

Alexander wiped some of the blood on Slater’s head on his own chest. Alexander hit another Lumbar Check and covered Slater for another good near fall. Alexander charged at Slater, who hit him with a variation of a Blue Thunder Bomb. Slater went up top and went for the Swanton 450, but Alexander moved. Alexander hit the Lumbar Check. Rather than go for a pin, Alexander hit another Lumbar Check and pinned Slater. “Alexander crushing Slater’s dreams,” Hannifan said.

Cedric Alexander defeated Leon Slater in roughly 22:00 in a best-of-three falls match to win the X Division Championship.

After the match, the producer credits aired as Carlos Silva entered the ring. Just as Silva was about to hand Alexander the belt, the lights went out. “Veni, Vidi, Vici,” read graphics on the big screen.

Fabian Aichner, who also went by Giovanni Vinci in WWE, made his entrance dressed in a denim jacket, a white t-shirt, and jeans. Hannifan said Aichner is one of the most dynamic athletes on the free agent market today. He noted that Aichner was a champion in NXT. Aichner stood on the floor and pointed at Alexander. Aichner motioned for the title belt around his waist. Alexander jawed at Aichner from the ring. “Are we looking for the newest addition to TNA Wrestling?” Hannifan asked to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A great match and a hell of an upset. Not only did Slater lose the title, but he also must settle for a tie with Austin Aries for the longest X Division Title reign in TNA history at 298 days. Given how decisively Slater lost and because they shifted the focus away to Fabian Aichner afterward, I can’t help but wonder what this means for Slater’s future with the company. It would be a big blow to lose Slater, but I enjoyed the upset finish because it felt sports-like. Upsets happen in sports, and Slater’s failure to break the record falls into the agony of defeat category.

I like the addition of Aichner. I enjoyed his early singles work in NXT, but the company never got behind him. He had the run with Imperium, but he always felt like the quiet guy in the group behind Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. It will be interesting to see if he can get something going in TNA after not wrestling since December 2024.

Overall, they saved the best for last. The show was pretty forgettable until the main event. I normally can’t stand in best-of-three falls matches when falls occur earlier than they would in a one-fall match. In this case, Alexander was pinned so quickly that it caught me by surprise. John Moore’s audio review of TNA Impact will be available for Dot Net Members.