WWE Evolve results (5/13): Vetter’s review of Brooks Jensen vs. Tristan Angels vs. Dorian Van Dux vs. Tate Wilder in a four-way to become No. 1 contender to the Evolve Championship

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 59)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 13, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. Tubi lists this as “Season 2, Episode 11.”

* Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins spoke backstage, talking about how great it would be if they ran the show every week.

1. Karmen Petrovik vs. Nikkita Lyons. Lyons has a huge height and weight advantage, but she rolled to the floor and stalled. Back in the ring, they traded spin kicks. Karmen kept on a headlock. She got a backslide at 3:00 and she pulled Lyons’ arms behind her back, locking in a Rings of Saturn with her legs! Lyons escaped and hit a fallaway slam at 4:30. [C]

Back from the commercial, Nikkita was in charge, and she did the splits across Karmen’s chest, then a series of shoulder thrusts in the corner. She bent Karmen backwards across her knee. Karmen dropped Nikkita face-first and hit some punches to the stomach and an Eat D’Feat to the jaw. She hit a running kick as Nikkita was against the ropes and a Sling Blade clothesline for a nearfall at 7:30. Lyons missed a Vader Bomb. Sloane Jacobs ran to ringside to be a distraction, but Laynie Luck ran down to brawl with Sloane. Wendy Choo appeared and tripped Lyons! Karmen hit the “Petrifier” spin kick for the pin.

Karmen Petrovic defeated Nikkita Lyons at 8:32.

* Brooks Jensen approached Dorian Van Dux backstage and told him to “stay out of my way” tonight. Dorian is several inches shorter; he said a few words in French, and it angered Brooks.

* Harlem Lewis was in the ring and he called out Braxton Cole, saying he “screwed me out of my title.” He called Braxton a “loser” and demanded that he come to the ring, which Braxton did. Again, everything about Braxton reminds me of a young Chris Nowinski. He said a few arrogant words. Harlem rolled to the floor to confront him. Security kept them separated, but Braxton landed a cheap shot and fled to the back.

* Tate Wilder approached Romeo Moreno in the locker room, and Romeo was glum because he’s 0-2. Tate gave him a pep-talk, telling him it’s about learning and improving.

* We again heard from the pompous Tristan Angels. [C] He noted he recently faced Van Dux in AAA.

2. It’s Gal vs. CJ Valor (w/ID heels). Valor (f/k/a Jimmy House) charged at the bell, and they brawled. The commentators noted that Gal was by himself while Valor had his three faction partners. Gal tied Valor in a leg lock around the neck and did some push-ups. He threw Valor to the mat and did more push-ups on CJ’s back. Gal hit a huracanrana, an enzuigiri, and a back suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Valor took control and kept Gal grounded.

They got up and traded punches. Gal hit a Mafia Kick at 3:30 and a discus clothesline, then a springboard dropkick for a nearfall. Valor applied an ankle lock, but Gal flipped him face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Santi Rivera distracted the ref. Jacari Ball snuck into the ring and hit a chop block on Gal’s knee! Valor immediately hit a Joe Hendry-style slam to the mat for the tainted pin.

CJ Valor defeated It’s Gal at 5:20.

* The ID heels (they really need a faction name!) tossed Gal to the floor. Max Abrams got on the mic; the crowd booed him. He boasted about how great they are. Abrams just addressed that, and he said they are named “The Mog Squad.” (What the heck does that mean?)

* A camera was spying on Cappuccino Jones talking on the phone outside the PC. (We could see green leaves in the foreground; whoever was spying on Jones was hiding in the brush.) It’s unclear who Jones was talking to, but again, I’m hoping he’s getting Jack Cartwheel, Marcus Mathers, and Sam Holloway back, as they have been absent lately.

* In the locker room, Veronica Haven and Anya Rune and Gianna Capri were talking. Anya said she’s going to get a singles match against Layla Diggs to prove she belongs.

* Evolve champion Aaron Rourke came to the ring to watch the main event from the VIP lounge!

3. Brooks Jensen vs. Kam Hendrix vs. Tristan Angels vs. Dorian Van Dux in a four-way to become No. 1 Contender to the Evolve Championship. They all began brawling. Brooks knocked Angels down on the floor while Van Dux hit a back-body drop on Kam in the ring. Angels hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 2:30. Dorian hit a half-nelson suplex on Angels, then a clothesline to the back of the head. Angels kicked the ropes to cause Dorian to be crotched in the corner. Kam hit a flying kick from the apron to the floor. Jensen leapt off the top rope onto two guys on the floor. Van Dux hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor onto all three guys! [C]

Back from the commercial, all four were brawling in the ring. Angels hit a superplex on Hendrix, then he traded punches with Dorian, but Dorian slammed Angels onto Kam, and all four were down. We saw a close-up of Rourke watching the action. They all got up and brawled. Dorian hit an enzuigiri on Kam at 5:00. Brooks and Dorian hit a Team 3D on Angels, with Brooks trying to get the pin, but Dorian broke it up. Dorian and Brooks traded forearm strikes, and Jensen hit a hard clothesline. Angels hit a Lungblower, but Dorain hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press on Angels!

Kam hit his uranage for a nearfall, but Tate Wilder appeared and pulled Kam to the floor, and those two brawled to the back. Brooks took off his boot and hit Dorian in the head with it! Tristan and Brooks got nearfalls on Dorian. Dorian put Angels in a half-crab, but Brooks broke it up. Dorian dropped Jensen with a clothesline. Dorian hit a corner fadeaway stunner on Tristan. Nice move! Jensen shoved Dorian to the floor, about to steal the pin. However, Tristan got an inside cradle to pin Jensen!

Tristan Angels defeated Brooks Jensen, Kam Hendrix, and Dorian Van Dux in a four-way in 8:40 to become No. 1 Contender to the Evolve Championship.

* Angels and Rourke yelled at each other until the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: A decent episode. I liked that quick segment with Jones on the phone outside, as I’ll reiterate, he’s calling in help from the ID 1.0 crew, who have been absent lately. All three matches were fine, but nothing blow-away or must-see. Dorian Van Dux certainly looks like he’s about to become the face of Evolve and NXT.

I’m still struggling to keep up with all the name changes! I couldn’t remember the new names for either Fallyn Grey or Valentina Rossi; I had to look them up later. I think all these indy talents should just start using their WWE ID names on the indy circuit. It’s really confusing to keep two names simultaneously. The episode clocked in at 46 minutes.