WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan opposite the NFL Draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.923 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.121 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.042 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.875 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.971 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown ran opposite the second night of the NFL Draft, which drew similar viewership numbers for ABC, but was also aired on ESPN and NFL Network. Smackdown drew a .5 in the adults 18-49 demographic, and finished tied for first in the men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s broadcast television ratings. Last week’s show delivered a .5 in the adults 18-49 demographic in the overnights. The final numbers will be released on Monday.