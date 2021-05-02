What's happening...

A&E’s WWE biography series and Most Wanted Treasures air tonight

May 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The A&E biography series on WWE wrestlers airs tonight at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s biography features Randy Savage.

-WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures follows at 9CT/10ET on A&E. The teaser lists Jerry Lawler as searching for lost memorabilia from his match with Andy Kaufman, his debut robe and crown, and having to decide if WWE is worthy of obtaining his royal wardrobe.

Powell’s POV: A&E will also replay last week’s Roddy Piper biography at 5CT/6ET, and last week’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring Mick Foley will be replayed at 4CT/5ET and again at 10CT/11ET.

