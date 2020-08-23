WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show results: Powell’s review of Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show

Aired live August 23, 2020 on WWE Network and social media

Orlando, Florida at Amway Center



-The Kickoff Show was hosted by Charly Caruso, Renee Young, JBL, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. Their desk was set up on the floor of the Amway Center. Booker said it felt good to be back in the building (after doing the shows from home). Caruso worked in a plug for Renee Young’s cookbook. Young noted that it was her last hurrah with the company.

-The hosts ran through the lineup and noted that Bayley vs. Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship would kick off the main show.



