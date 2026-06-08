Another WWE Money in the Bank date change

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding the Money in the Bank premium live event.

June 8, 2026 – WWE®, in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global, today announced that Money in the Bank will now take place Saturday, October 10 — one month later than originally announced — at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Money in the Bank features WWE’s biggest Superstars as they battle to earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, July 10 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, July 9 at 10am ET. Fans can register for the Thursday, July 9 general presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/mitb-2026 . Additional information can be found at WWE.com/Events .

Official Money in the Bank Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events featuring Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities and more. To learn more about Money in the Bank Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit onlocationexp.com/mitb .

Powell’s POV: WWE originally listed MITB for Saturday, August 29, before moving the show to Sunday, September 6. I assume they will hold a different PLE in late August or early September. Will the announce an event that runs against AEW All In on Sunday, August 30?

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)