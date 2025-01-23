TNA Impact live from San Antonio (live coverage tonight), ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lelani Kai, Alex Silva, Giant Baba

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will air live tonight from San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port. The show features Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz for the NXT Tag Team Titles along with the fallout from Sunday’s TNA Genesis. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). John Moore’s TNA Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade and felt it was an effective to-home show for Genesis.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my post show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Leilani Kai (Patty Seymour) is 65.

-Alex Silva (Alexander Freitas) is 35.

-Powerhouse Hobbs (William Hobson) is 34.

-The late Shohei “Giant” Baba was born on January 23, 1938. He died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.