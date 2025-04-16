WWE Evolve results (4/16): Vetter’s review of Kendal Grey vs. Brinley Reece vs. Chantel Monroe vs. Kali Armstrong in a four-way, Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal, Trill London vs. Harlem Lewis

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 7)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 16, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the first episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present.

* We opened with a video package of the four women in the main event. Then, Chuey Martinez did a sit-down interview with Kendal Grey. She talked about wrestling in high school. To the arena, where Ice Williams was seated in the VIP Lounge.

1. Trill London vs. Harlem Lewis. Trill lost a quick match to Keanu Carver in his Evolve debut. Harlem is bigger and thicker and overpowered Trill early on. Trill leapt off the top rope at 1:30, but Halem hit a forearm strike. Harlem then hit a Jackhammer-style suplex for the pin. That was quick.

Harlem Lewis defeated Trill London at 1:55.

* Chuey interviewed Harlem. He wants a match with Keanu Carver! Gallus came to the ring and they jawed at Harlem.

2. “Gallus” Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey vs. Jordan Oasis, Jack Cartwheel, and Cappuccino Jones. Cartwheel and Joe Coffey opened; Jack did some cartwheels to avoid some blows. Wolfgang hit some European Uppercuts on Cappuccino. Oasis entered at 1:30 and traded forearm strikes with Mark. Cartwheel and Jones hit stereo missile dropkicks, then stereo flips to the floor. [C].

Upon return from the break, Mark hit a pop-up European Uppercut on Jack. Jack hit a Crucifix Driver and a DDT on Wolfgang. Oasis hit a backbreaker over his knee on Joe Coffey at 4:30. Wolfgang hit a double spear. Joe Coffey hit a discus clothesline and pinned Oasis. Good while it lasted.

Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey vs. Jordan Oasis, Jack Cartwheel, and Cappuccino Jones at 5:19 (I stopped the stopwatch during the commercial break.)

* Chuey interviewed Chantel Monroe. These are very effective interviews & vignettes. Back at the arena, Luca Crucafino sat down next to Ice Williams in the VIP lounge for the next match. We went right backstage, where Chuey now interviewed Kali Armstrong. (I don’t understand why we went to the arena, only to go right back to a sit-down interview.)

3. Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal. No Meta Four teammates with Oro. Again, they are telling a story that Javier hasn’t found his footing, his mojo, since returning from an injury. Basic reversals early on, and Oro hit a snap suplex, then a clothesline at 2:30. Javier hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall. Oro grazed Javier on a missile dropkick. Oro hit a flipping kick in the corner, then a Pele Kick for the pin. Decent while it lasted.

Oro Mensah defeated Javier Bernal at 4:46.

* Chuey interviewed Brinley Reece backstage. They are doing what they can to make this main event feel like a big deal. [C] When we return, GM Stevie Turner announced several matches for next week, including the return of Carlie Bright. And it’s already time for the main event! Everyone got their own intro. Carlie Bright was now seated in the VIP lounge.

4. Kendal Grey vs. Brinley Reece vs. Chantel Monroe vs. Kali Armstrong in a four-way. They all fought at the bell and they kicked Kali (who is clearly bigger and stronger) to the floor. The other three traded rollups in the ring. Kali speared all three into the corner at 2:00. Brinley hit a tornado snap suplex on Kali. Nice! They did a fun four-way submission spot. Kendal jumped on Kali’s back at 4:00 and applied a sleeper. Kali hit a double clothesline. Grey hit a top-rope splash onto all three on the floor. [C]

Back in the ring, they did a tower spot and all four were down at 5:30. Reece hit some shoulder tackles and clotheslines. Chantel hit a moonsault kneedrop on Reece. She hit a Lungblower to Kali’s chest. Kendal and Brinley traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Kendal hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Chantel and she was fired up. She put a crossarm breaker on Brinley, but Kali made the save. Kali caught Kendal coming off the ropes and hit a powerslam. Brinley tried to get a rollup, but the ref saw she had her feet on the ropes! Kali hit a vicious flying shoulder tackle on Brinley to send her to the floor, then she nailed a powerslam to pin Chantel. That easily topped my expectations.

Kali Armstrong defeated Brinley Reece, Kendal Grey and Chantel Monroe in a four-way at 9:21 (I stopped the stopwatch during the commercial.)

* Stevie Turner came out of the back and applauded Kali as the show ended.

Final Thoughts: Those women did a good job of putting that four-way together and they should be proud of how it came off. Also, Evolve has been teasing a heel turn for Brinley, and she once again cheated at the end of the match. Kali sure looks like a star… a nice mix of Lash Legend and Biance Belair, with a clear strength advantage over the other women. These Evolve shows are doing a better job of telling me about Brinley and Kendal than NXT ever did. I’m not sold on what they are doing with Javier; I would have liked that match with Oro to pop out more. It was fine-but-forgettable. Overall, I feel the storytelling has gone well.

The episode clocked in at 46 minutes; they have so far all fallen in the 44-49 minute timeframe.