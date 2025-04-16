AEW Dynamite results (4/16): Barnett’s live review of Athena vs. Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita, and Hangman Page vs. a wild card entrant in Owen Hart Cup tournament matches

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 289)

April 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

Excalibur and Tony Shiavone joined in on commentary to start the show. They said Hook was attacked earlier in the day and was in the hospital. They ran down the advertised card, and Mercedes Mone made her entrance for the opening match in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semi-Finals. She was followed by Athena.

1. Athena vs. Mercedes Mone in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semi-Final: They soaked up the crowd reaction to start the match, and then tied up. They tumbled out of the ring onto the raised stage and then separated to have a staredown. They worked their way back into the rind continued to trade mat wrestling reversals. Mercedes caught Athena’s foot and delivered a kick. She then performed a sunset flip powerbomb into the corner, and followed up with a Meteora for a two count.

Athena returned fire with some kicks and a vaulting forearm strike into the corner. Mercedes applied a Statement Maker as a reversal, and Athena rolled her way out of the ring to prevent a submission win. Mercedes held onto the hold on the floor, but eventually released. Athena tried to take the action back to the ring, but a Meteora tied her up in the ropes and had her hanging by her feet off the apron. Mercedes attempted a double stomp, but Athena avoided it and caught Mercedes with a stunner on the floor…[c]

My Take: Hook vomited in the ring on Dynamite last week, so I hope he’s alright and this is an angle instead. Hopefully he gets to play hero and make an appearance late in the Trios Title match.